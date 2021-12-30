Orchard residents dismiss claims they did not help in search for missing student

The Orchard Gardens Citizens Association in Hanover has rejected reports that the community did little to help during the search for missing university student Challene Evans.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer on Sunday, members of the search party expressed disappointment with the level of support provided by Orchard residents during the search for the 27-year-old.

They did note, however, that some support was offered, a point the association has also made.

“The community members have offered, and continue to offer, tremendous support to the family of the missing woman. This includes soliciting the help of the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, as well as to actively participate in the search. As an association we have been working together to create a safer environment for our community and we intend to retain such image,” the citizens' association said in a letter to the Observer.

Evans, a University of the West Indies student from the community of Clifton in Hanover went missing shortly after 7:00 am on Christmas Day. She was reportedly visiting her child's father in Orchard when she ran from the house. Her child's grandfather, Neville “Bibby” Humphry, told the Observer that she was depressed.

“She called my son and say she a go hang harself and they [Challene's parents] know everything,” said Humphry.

He indicated that his son and Evans had broken up in December of last year.

It is reported that Evans last had a conversation with her father on the phone on Christmas Day, during which she asked him to come for her. She reportedly told her father that she was in a river that had no water.

The search for her is still under way.

On Tuesday Minister of Education Fayval Williams appealed to residents in the Orchard and Clifton communities in Hanover to give their full support in the search for the missing final-year student.

“It is a sad reality that depression is an all too common experience of many persons across age ranges and some carry it in silence. I am appealing to all Jamaicans to be sensitive to the signs and to encourage family members to get help early so that the various situations do not escalate into something worse,” Williams pleaded in a statement.

“Our hope and prayer is that Miss Evans will be found safe and sound,” Williams added.