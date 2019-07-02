Photo: Orchid Society says thanks

Nicole Simmons (second right), president of the Jamaica Orchid Society, presents Earl Jarrett (second left), chief executive officer of Jamaica National Group, with a certificate of appreciation for the JN Group's sponsorship of the Jamaica Orchid Show that was held recently. Sharing in the moment are Opal Wilson (left), treasurer of Jamaica Orchid Society, and Michael DuQuesnay, secretary of the club. The presentation was made at the office of the Jamaica National Group on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.

