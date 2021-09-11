Organised crime unit, JDF helping to curb crime in Clarendon

MAY PEN, Clarendon — Increased monitoring of crime hot spots, combined with support from the police force's organised crime unit and the Jamaica Defence Force are being credited with a double-digit percentage decline in serious and violent crimes in Clarendon.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Owen Brown told Thursday's meeting of the municipal corporation that 215 serious and violent crimes were reported for the period January 1 to September 4, 2021. For the comparable period in 2020, the numbers were 247, a decline of 32 or 13 per cent less.

There has also been greater level of success in solving crimes committed in the parish.

“In terms of the clear up rate, 58 — or 27 per cent — of the 215 incidents of serious and violent crimes have been cleared in 2021 when compared to 34 crimes cleared for the previous year,” he explained.

During his report, DSP Brown also told the meeting 24 firearms and 293 rounds of ammunition had been seized, residents were largely obeying the curfews and there were ongoing efforts to shut down illegal parties.

“We have had cases where persons run [but] in most cases we are able to arrest the promoter or the selector because they can't run leaving the equipment behind,” he said.

“We continue to do our best to ensure the parish is safe for all, although we are up against some serious challenges because there are still guns and gangs operating in the parish and the gangs seem to have some level of control in our communities,” the lawman added. “We are working to build back that relationship between the police and citizens but we are being challenged to ensure the parish enjoys some semblance of peace.”

During the meeting Councillor Kenneth Davis, who represents the May Pen East Division, which is home to the volatile Farm and Effortville communities, commended the police for their extensive work in those areas. “With the cohesiveness between the police and citizens we are seeing a change coming around the corner and the communities welcome these activities,” he said.