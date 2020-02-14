Organisers confident MoBay’s Expo 2020 will be a success

As St James business interests and other stakeholders gear up for Expo 2020, organisers say they are confident this will be the biggest in the event’s 30-year history.

Spearheaded by the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event will once again be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, between March 6 and 8.

Chamber President, Janet Silvera, said Expo 2020, which allows local business operators, notably in Montego Bay and its immediate environs, to display their products and services to the wider public, has been creating a buzz “locally and internationally”.

“What we here at the Chamber are bent on doing is to have our local providers of goods and services build a relationship with the overseas delegations where business partnerships can be formed,” Silvera pointed out.

She said that 30 years ago, Cuba was the first international delegation to grace the floor at the Expo, and members are confirmed “to be here for this the 30th anniversary”.

For his part, Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis, said the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Expo 2020 represents the best of what the tourism capital has to offer and that the St James Municipality “is more than a willing participant”.

He is urging local businesses to get involved and to capitalise on the many opportunities and “contacts” they will be having at their disposal.