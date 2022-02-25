OSCE pulls foreign staff out of Ukraine

OSCE pulls foreign staff out of UkraineFriday, February 25, 2022
|
VIENNA, Austria (AFP) — The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said Thursday it was temporarily evacuating foreign staff from Ukraine following Russia's invasion.
Several hundred OSCE observers from dozens of nations are currently blocked in Ukraine, with the world's biggest security body seemingly taken by surprise at the scale of the dawn attack.
“Due to the ongoing fighting and deteriorated security situation in Ukraine... I have decided to temporarily evacuate all international mission members from Ukraine as soon as possible,” OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid said in a statement.
She praised “the commitment and bravery of the OSCE staff” since fighting started in Ukraine in 2014, “our impartial eyes and ears on the ground throughout the country”.
Moscow agreed to the deployment in 2014 of the OSCE observers tasked with monitoring a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow separatist rebels fought Ukrainian forces in the regions of Lugansk and Donetsk.
The observers were deployed at multiple locations and were the sole neutral witnesses to events, publishing daily reports.
The OSCE, which began a forum for East-West dialogue in the 1970s, counts 57 member states on three continents, including Russia, Ukraine, the United States and other NATO allies.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy