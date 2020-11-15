Ouch! Reggae Boyz beaten 3-0 by Saudi Arabia

Ouch! Reggae Boyz beaten 3-0 by Saudi ArabiaSunday, November 15, 2020
|
Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz were swept aside by
Saudi Arabia in a 3-0 defeat in their first of two international friendlies against
the host nation.
The Boyz showed match rust – after seven months without play due to the coronavirus – against a Saudi team that appeared to have no such problems while playing behind closed doors in in the Prince Faisal bin Faid Stadium in Riyadh yesterday.
The goals were scored by Captain Salem Aldawsari in the 10th minute, Saleh Alshehri in the 44th and substitute Feras Albrikan 14 minutes from the match’s end.
- Related story: Three COVID-19 cases in Reggae Boyz camp in Saudi Arabia
Head coach for the Reggae Boyz, Theodore Whitmore, told the Jamaica Observer that he team’s game had “poor decision-making”.
“The cohesiveness wasn’t there and the connection on passes from back to middle third to final third was lacking. I don’t think we got behind the Saudi Arabians that often or any at all, but I am pleased to know that we got this game out of the way, so we are now looking forward to the second game,” Whitmore said.
