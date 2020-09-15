Ouch! Rohan Chung gets slapped with $2.3M legal bill

Rohan

Chung just can’t seem to catch a break!

After losing the Manchester Central magisterial recount, the independent candidate was slapped with a J$2.3 million legal bill by the attorneys of the Jamaica Labour Party’s Rhoda Crawford yesterday (September 14) .

Lawyers representing Crawford submitted a $2,287,465 bill to Chung, who also received another from councillor Jones Oliphant who represented the People’s National Party’s (PNP) candidate Peter Bunting.

The bill should have come as no surprise as one of Crawford’s lawyers, Tova Hamilton, in a response to the Jamaica Observer regarding the recount last Friday said “The only comment I will make is that I am hoping that whoever brought me here today can pay my cost, because it is a waste of time.”

The results of the recount showed that Chung had polled a mere 49 votes to Crawford’s 8,139 (53 fewer than the original total) and the PNP’s ousted Member of Parliament Bunting (6,989).

Chung had requested the recount after claiming that there were “improperly rejected ballots” and irregularities in the voting process.