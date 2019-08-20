Ouch! Ronda Rousey breaks finger while filming in Mexico

Ouch! Ronda Rousey breaks finger while filming in MexicoTuesday, August 20, 2019
|
Ronda Rousey broke her finger on the set of ‘9-1-1’ – but never broke character.
The 32-year-old wrestler-and-actress plays Lena Bosko on the drama series and incurred the injury by slamming her finger in a door while shooting a dramatic scene in Mexico last week.
A source told TMZ: “She was a little over-exuberant and slammed the door on her finger.”
The star reportedly continued filming without reacting and was praised as she “didn’t wince, didn’t complain, didn’t mess up the scene” and returned to work the next day with a splint for her hand.
According to the outlet, it was only when the director yelled “cut” that the former MMA fighter revealed the injury by saying “Ow. You’re not gonna like this!”
