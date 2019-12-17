‘Our disappointment is deep’: JC footballer arrested in Florida for shoplifting

‘Our disappointment is deep’: JC footballer arrested in Florida for shopliftingTuesday, December 17, 2019
Yet again another young Jamaican sportsman has been arrested for shoplifting in the United States.
The athlete is a member of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) All-Schools Select team that won the football tournament in Florida.
Teary-eyed mugshots of the Jamaica College player appeared on social media, dating Sunday, Dec 15, with charges of “petit theft — 2nd degree”. He was arrested by Broward County officers in southeastern Florida.
“We have managed to get him on a diversion program which essentially is probation that will avoid a court hearing,” an ISSA source told BUZZ. “Our partners, CASA, worked to help us get the best and most convenient option that would facilitate an overseas individual. Our understanding is that he will do whatever he has to do in Jamaica and return for them to assess the situation.
He added: “Our disappointment is deep, but it is what it is and we are working to support the youngster in what really has been a stunningly surprising act given the potential we deem him to have in both football and academics. It is even more distressing to us given that we had warned them against a number of things in our first briefing with them, including general behavior and expectations.”
