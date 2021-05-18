OUR issues directive to JPS on billing cycle

THE Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) has issued a directive to the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) to start submitting quarterly reports on data on meter readings for residential customers that fall outside of 30 per cent of the average previous readings.

The report, said the regulator, should also include the methods employed by JPS to notify customers of any significant variance in their consumption. “The exception reports are to be submitted to the OUR 20 working days after the end of every quarter, commencing 20 working days [after] June 30, 2021,” it said.

In addition, the OUR has asked the JPS to provide a report on the reasons for its failing to notify its customers between August 2014 to June 2020 of the significant variance in consumption. According to the OUR, the JPS is required to outline the corrective action(s) and the measures taken to prevent a recurrence of its non-compliance with the exceptions criteria.

The OUR has also requested that JPS submit a report on the corrective and preventative measures taken to comply with the billing period restrictions as stipulated in an October 10, 2020 memorandum issued to the company by the OUR.

The memorandum stipulates that the JPS ensure that no estimated bills are issued to customers on the basis of a billing period exceeding 30 days, and that it must ensure that 99 per cent of bills based on actual meter readings, reflect usage no greater than a billing period of 31 days.

Both reports, said the OUR, are to be submitted by June 25.

The developments follow an OUR investigation into JPS customers' complaints of high bill/consumption since the April 2020 billing period.

The results of the investigation revealed that 259,679 accounts, which represent 39 per cent of JPS's customer base, were billed in excess of 31 days for the 2020 April billing period.