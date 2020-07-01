‘Relationship with our customers has suffered’, says new JPS boss

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says the relationship between itself and its customers has suffered over the past few months.

The electricity provider’s new president and chief executive officer, Michel Gantois, in a full-page ad in today’s Daily Observer said the loss in confidence by its customers is “definitely not what we wanted”, adding that he and the JPS team are working to address issues concerning the public.

Gantois was referring to numerous complaints, on social media and in the news, by customers who said there was a disproportionate increase in their electricity bills since the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Many have said that even with children being home due to school closures and places of employment implementing work-from-home to stem the virus spread, the price hike in bills has not been consistent with useage.

To this, Gantois said, “We have heard your complaints about high electricity bills and gaps in our service delivery. We regret any unease, frustration or inconvenience that you have experienced these past months because of us.” Further, he said the company will be taking measures to improve communication with Jamaicans and also “make sure that you have greater access to our representatives.”

The executive repeated that the JPS continues to offer flexible payment arranges for vulnerable persons who “need more time to get back on their feet” while adding that they will be reaching out to commercial customers and business associations to find solutions.