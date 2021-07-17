Our template is workable says I Love Soca team

Our template is a workable example of how safe events can be held in Jamaica,” said Andrew Bellamy, CEO of the I Love Soca Cooler Festival Brand, subsequent to the successful staging of the event on Wednesday, July 14 at the National Stadium (East).

The approximately 1800 patrons who came out for the event bore witness to the multiple sanitization stations, roving COVID-19 Marshalls who reminded them to wear their masks and the effort placed in physical spacing dubbed by the Promoters as “fete zones.”

“We really sought to re-imagine what this event looks like with regards to spacing but we maintained the infectious vibe of the experience. We kept our numbers below our regular patronage as well because as promoters we realize our responsibility to re-work our events to keep our patrons safe and our industry open,” Bellamy continued.

The Vax-VIP zone was a hit for patrons who felt safe knowing that they were in a space specially created for persons who were fully vaccinated with their own amenities.

“We foresaw that creating a “bubble effect” for fully vaxxed patrons would be a welcomed innovation because it allows patrons to party comfortably in a “safe” zone,” commented Bellamy.

“As the night progressed our Marshalls had to increase their efforts in ensuring that patrons complied with the protocols but we are satisfied with our execution because the patrons adhered to the protocols once reminded which means they are cognizant of the dual responsibility involved in keeping our industry operational,” Bellamy concluded.

Performances by Bounty Killer, Yaksta and Lalee ended the night with vibes sustained by DJs – Copper Cyclone, Richie Ras, DJ Smoke, Tony X, Bloodline Franco, Brush 1 Chromatic and Mindless.

The next staging of I Love Soca will be on July 31 in New York as part of the Xaymaca Weekend in the United States of America.