OUR to reveal latest utilities mystery shopping results today

THE Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is to reveal the results of its 2020 Mystery Shopping exercise, done to assess the level of customer service being offered by utility service providers.

The findings will be revealed today at a webinar at 1:00 pm and will be broadcast on the OUR's Facebook ( https://bit.ly/FBMSResults) and YouTube ( https://bit.ly/YTMSResults) platforms.

Market Research Services Limited, which was contracted by the OUR to conduct this islandwide survey, will present the major findings.

The Mystery Shopping programme was executed with visits to utility companies' stores, utilising online chat platforms and calls to their call centres. This is the third-consecutive year that the OUR is conducting this study, which was expanded this year to include the measures put in place for combatting the spread of COVID-19 at store locations.

“We were really looking forward to seeing the results for 2020, compared to the prior years, as we wanted to see how utility companies performed in light of COVID-19 and the measures implemented to safeguard their employees and customers. Did this affect customer service delivery? We will reveal all at our webinar,” said director on consumer and public affairs at the OUR, Yvonne Nicholson.

The Mystery Shopping is designed to gauge the quality of customer service received by customers and to monitor the service level that is delivered by the various service providers.

It involved the selection of a range of different persons across all demographic groups who visited, made calls to and participated in online chats with the various stores, call centres and chat rooms of the different utility companies. Each shopper was given a specific scenario to perform, including:

• Enquiring about obtaining a new meter;

• Making a bill query and asking about payment plans; Enquiring about Digicel Internet and the porting of numbers;

• Enquiring about Flow Internet and the porting of numbers;

Shoppers remained anonymous throughout the process.

The webinar is open to the public, who will also get an opportunity to pose questions to the presenters who will be the CEO of Market Research Services Limited, Kishka-Kay O'Connor Anderson, and Consumer Affairs Officer at the OUR, Beverley Green.