OUR wants more power under Electricity Act

THE Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is asking for provisions to be placed in the Electricity Act to give it more teeth in the sector, including the authority to direct electricity providers to remedy customers' complaints.

The recommendation was made at yesterday's meeting of the joint select committee which is now reviewing the legislation, as the Government prepares to enter into negotiations with the Jamaica Public Service Company over its licence, which expires in July 2027.

General counsel for the OUR, Chenée Riley, argued that unresolved disputes among industry providers and customers can have a detrimental impact on the development of the sector, and reliable and efficient services, and that the OUR should have authority to provide dispute resolution, and issue directives for remedy. “We believe the independent regulator is best placed to act as an arbitrator or mediator in those circumstances to facilitate a timely and effective resolutions…there are similar provisions under the telecoms Act, and we would wish those to be replicated here,” she said.Riley pointed out that the current Electricity Act does not specifically address consumer protection issues, particularly on the contentious issue of damage to customers' equipment.

She stressed that this is particularly important in circumstances where there is an imbalance in resources, which is disproportionately skewed in favour of the utility providers.“It makes it very difficult for consumers to have these matters addressed as private disputes. Given the unique and technical issues that are faced by consumers of electricity services, the act should pointedly address the critical area of consumer protection. Safeguarding the public against abuse and unfair practices is critical to the success of any regulatory regime,” she said. Currently the regulator's consumer protection powers fall under the OUR Act.

The OUR also wants to be integrally involved in the issuing and monitoring of electricity licences. “We would recommend that a relook be made of the licensing provisions. Currently, it is the minister who has the power to issue licences, which we support.

We would, however, recommend that there is a stronger set of provisions that will enable the involvement of the independent regulator in the licensing process as well as the full gamut of activities that would arise from licensing, including the monitoring of licences, suspension, revocation of licences, and recommendations with regard to any proposal to assign or transfer licences, as well as any transfer or change in control of a licensee,” the attorney said.

The regulator is recommending, also, that its powers specific to electricity such as tariff-making provisions, now contained in the OUR Act, should be shifted to the Electricity Act.Riley pointed out that the OUR has broad oversight of activities in the sector, and experts in the field, which makes it best positioned to provide technical advice and recommendations to the minister in exercising his powers.Meanwhile, the OUR said it agrees with the idea of fixed penalties but believes the offences should be expanded in order to incentivise compliance.

The regulator has also recommended that the electricity appeals tribunal include experts with qualifications in economics, law, finance, engineering, utility management and general regulation: “We anticipate that a range of matters will come before the tribunal, so a simple requirement for experience in the electricity sector may not be sufficient, as well as limited,” Riley said.