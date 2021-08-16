Outgoing British diplomat vows to continue love affair with Jamaica

AS he packs his bags to leave Jamaica after four years as the top British diplomat in the country, Asif Ahmad is adamant that though his official link with the island is ending, his relationship with the island and its citizens is far from over.

“With us in diplomatic life we tend to have a period of intensive engagement with a country and then we move on and do other things. But, if you look at my record I still have good friends in the Philippines, good friends in Thailand where I served, and some of them have become lifelong friends, so I don't see why it should be different here in Jamaica,” Ahmad told the Jamaica Observer.

“I have made some really good friends here in all walks of life and, certainly, many of them have said they would like to keep those connections going, and I would like to do that. I have already made a commitment to support some charities that I have grown to understand here in Jamaica, so in my private capacity I will be working with them,” added Ahmad as he declared that “people are already threatening to visit me in the UK, which is very welcome”.

The banker-turned-diplomat said what is most satisfying is that he has made friends in Jamaica not just through his official engagements, but also through social engagements, which have seen him travelling to all parts of the island and interacting with people at all levels.

“I have spent time with farmers, I have spent time with fisherfolk. I have been into communities where young boys are particularly challenged, I have spent time with musicians who are an interesting community in themselves, and people joke and say I have almost become a naturalised Jamaican without applying for it,” said Ahmad with a chuckle.

Having served as the top British diplomat in Thailand from 2010-2013, then taking on a similar position in the Philippines before being posted to Jamaica in August 2017, Ahmad indicated that this might have been his easiest posting, with a slight hint that it might have also been his favourite.

“The good thing is that I made all my mistakes in the Philippines and Thailand before I got here, so maybe I made fewer ones here. Practice makes perfect,” said Ahmad.

“The attraction of Jamaica was different. There is much stronger links between the UK and Jamaica, both historically and even on a day-to-day basis with the movement of tourists and the likes. Nothing needs translation here. I don't have to speak a foreign language to speak to a Jamaican. We understand each other. Our sense of humour, our common shared history and the common legal heritage, et cetera.

“For me, having been born and grown up in the UK, and London in particular, it has been a home from home,” declared Ahmad, who makes no secret of his love for the island, its food, and its culture.

Now heading back to London, Ahmad is not worried about having to do without some of the Jamaican dishes he has grown to love.

“I am very fortunate, because the one thing there is no shortage of in the UK is Jamaican food, and if you look at the supermarket shelves almost every one of them has a Jamaican corner,” said Ahmad, as he shared his only culinary concern.

“What I will really miss in the food department is what I call 'real country cooking', because everybody can cook the same thing, but if it is cooked over a log fire or over the whole day the curried goat taste very different here,” declared the high commissioner, who is doing his farewell lap this week before departing the island next Monday.