Outland Hurders tops 'Flow Business Pitch Challenge'

ARTISAN cheese manufacturer, Outland Hurders Creamery and Farmstead emerged winner of the 'Flow Business Inknowvation Pitch Challenge', topping a field of 233 submissions from small businesses across the Caribbean.

For its first-place effort, the three-year-old company was awarded US$7,000 which included US$5,000 in cash, one year of broadband connectivity, one-year's access to Flow Business Smart Solutions, the chance to showcase the business in a television commercial, as well as a one-hour coaching session with a digital expert.

“We extend hearty congratulations to Outland Hurders on a well-deserved win. Scores of small businesses across the region submitted impressive business plans demonstrating how they'll use digital tools and technologies to grow their business, and how their business contributes to their local communities. It was no small feat to top the other entries,” said Nicolas Collette, chief commercial officer, busines markets) at C&W Communications, and lead judge in the Flow Business Inknowvation Pitch Challenge.

“We were impressed with the response to the competition and the innovative ideas shared by our small business owners. It is clear that they are ready to expand their business into the digital space and tap into the global marketplace, and we are excited to help our top three not only conquer that space but become examples for the others to follow,” added Collette.

Five finalists were chosen and invited to pitch live at the final event where the judging panel awarded first place to Outland Hurders.

Second place went to Allegori Innovations from Trinidad which took home US$4,000 in cash while third place went to Caribay Cuisine from The Bahamas which took home US$3,000 in cash. They also won one-year free broadband connectivity and access to smart solutions, airtime for their own television commercial, and an hour with a digital business coach.

“We are so excited and grateful with this win. This is a great opportunity for us and we're looking forward to this journey with the Flow Business team. Thanks to all the judges and organisers of this session. This is very exciting,” said Gordon Dempster, co-founder of Outland Hurders which retails its cheeses in boutique stores and supermarkets locally.

The product is currently available from more than 18 retailers, primarily in Kingston, St Ann and Montego Bay, St James.

Flow's Business Inknowvation: Small Business Fridays was a series of webinars that started on October 8 and took place weekly throughout the month. The series was aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners to grow their business and thrive in the digital age.

Small business owners were invited to not only attend, but also to submit their business pitches for a chance to win cash and other prizes. This was facilitaated while they attended engaging webinars and participated in interactive and focused breakout workshops to expand their knowledge on a range of topics aimed at assisting them to make the most of digital tools and solutions in order to take their business to the next level.

For Dwayne Walters, head of small and medium-size enterprises and partner channels at Flow Business Jamaica, the Inknowvation series and pitch competition continued the company's tangible demonstration of its commitment to help small businesses with their digital transformation and growth.

“We want to positively impact our small and medium-size business[es] and continue to build awareness of the advantages of digitising one's business — a lesson taken from the ongoing pandemic. Undoubtedly, our 'Pitch Challenge' winners will benefit tremendously from the expertise gained as well as the technology solutions they will now enjoy, courtesy of Flow Business,” said Walters.