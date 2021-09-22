Outraged legislators call for halt to Haitian deportations

NEW YORK, United States (CMC) — Caribbean American legislators have intensified their outrage over the deportation of Haitian migrants from southern Texas, calling on President Joe Biden to immediately halt the repatriation of the migrants.

The Biden Administration last Saturday began deporting thousands of Haitians who have gathered at the southern border, after illegally entering the US, overwhelming the South Texas town of Del Rio.

“More than 14,000 Haitians will be expelled from the United States in the coming weeks, and it is unconscionable DHS [Department of Homeland Security] would seek to return Haitian migrants to a country in turmoil,” Congresswoman Yvette D Clarke told the Caribbean Media Corporation.

“My colleagues and I have repeatedly spoken out and penned numerous letters requesting the ceasing of targeted deportations of Haitian migrants,” said Clarke, who represents the predominantly Caribbean 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn, New York.

“However, this dangerous and wholly unnecessary practice continues” said Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants who chairs the US Congressional Black Caucus Immigration Task Force and co-chairs the House of Representatives' Haiti and House Caribbean Caucuses.

The congresswoman noted that Haiti is still reeling from a series of compounding crises including rising novel coronavirus rates and vaccine hesitancy; a political crisis stemming from President Jovenel Moïse's assassination; increased gang violence; and a 7.2-magnitude earthquake due to which more than 800,000 people have been affected and 650,000 are still in need of emergency humanitarian assistance.

“I am calling for a humanitarian moratorium on these targeted deportations. Now, more than ever, we must reimagine the immigration system in a humane, just and fair manner.

“I am the daughter of immigrant parents from Jamaica and this is personal to me. I have dedicated my career to building an immigration system that lets people live without fear and gives immigrants — like my parents who sought a better life and to contribute to our nation — a fair opportunity to thrive.”

Additionally, despite the decision of US Senate parliamentarians over the weekend to exclude a proposal to create pathways to citizenship for young immigrants, known as “Dreamers”, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders such as Haitians, farm workers and essential workers in the reconciliation process, Clarke urged the US Congress to “remain committed to advancing alternative proposals for comprehensive immigration reform”.

“Let me be very clear, we've prepared for this, and we have a plan. Immigration reform isn't just about mundane policy changes and politics-as-usual; it is about people. It is about our families, friends and neighbours who have contributed to our country for decades.

“Opening the door to citizenship would not only provide a necessary measure of justice, but it will also serve as a powerful injection of energy and vigour into our economic recovery,” Clarke added.

New York City Council Member Farah Louis, vice co-chair of the Black, Latino and Asian Caucus in the City Council, said she was “absolutely disgusted with the Biden Administration and the inhumane treatment of our Haitian sisters and brothers in Del Rio, Texas.

“Haitian American elected officials across the country are working collaboratively to support the families who are being processed to determine their next steps,” Louis, the daughter of Haitian immigrants who represents the largely Caribbean 45th Council District in Brooklyn, told CMC.