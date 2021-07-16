Outstanding businessman Alva Anderson passes

Businessman and sport enthusiast Alva Anderson died early yesterday morning.

Anderson, who was 83 years old, became ill about a year ago with a medical condition that had proved resistant to treatment.

A director of TM Traders Ltd, Anderson distinguished himself in business after joining Jamaica Milk Products in 1967 as marketing manager. In 1975 he was appointed managing director and vice-chairman of the Rural Electrification Programme Limited.

Known for his immense generosity and warm personality, Anderson was a man dedicated to his family and spared no effort to demonstrate his love for them, especially at the many social events he hosted at his St Andrew home.

He was also an outstanding Freemason who earned the respect of his peers here and overseas.

A Jamaica College old boy, Anderson attended Cambridge University in England where he attained a BSc (hons) Degree in economics and marketing, and an advanced marketing management diploma from IMEDE Management Institute (University of Lusanne, Switzerland).

His career in sports saw him representing Jamaica in football, field hockey and boxing. He served as president of the Jamaica Men's Hockey Association; board member of the Jamaica Boxing Board of Control, National Sports Limited; and president of Kingston Cricket Club.

Anderson was also vice-chairman of the Organising Committee for the International Federation World Netball Championships in 2003 and director of the Local Organising Committee for Cricket World Cup 2007.

He also served as chairman of National Housing Trust from 1978 to 1980 and 2005 to 2007.

In addition to TM Traders, Anderson was a director of Sports Innovators Group Ltd, and Chicken Mistress Ltd (Island Grill).