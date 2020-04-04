Over 100 charged in Guyana within first 3 days of 24-hour curfew

Over 100 charged in Guyana within first 3 days of 24-hour curfewSaturday, April 04, 2020
|
Over 100 persons are now facing charges for violating a mandatory 24-hour curfew in an effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The cufew—which came into effect earlier this week—is part of the strategy employed by the government to reduce the movement of people as part of physical or social distancing measures.
The police told reporters on Friday, that most of the charges were laid between Thursday and Friday when they held 44 persons. Of those charged, 39 were arrested, this is in addition to five who were arrested on the island of Carriacou. The police report that overall, 115 persons have been charged with most of them being arrested in the parish of St George’s.
“This increase was largely due to the employment of drone technology which now allows us wider capabilities to enforce these regulations,” said Head of the Community Relations Department, Vannie Curwen.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy