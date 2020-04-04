Over 100 charged in Guyana within first 3 days of 24-hour curfew

Over 100 persons are now facing charges for violating a mandatory 24-hour curfew in an effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The cufew—which came into effect earlier this week—is part of the strategy employed by the government to reduce the movement of people as part of physical or social distancing measures.

The police told reporters on Friday, that most of the charges were laid between Thursday and Friday when they held 44 persons. Of those charged, 39 were arrested, this is in addition to five who were arrested on the island of Carriacou. The police report that overall, 115 persons have been charged with most of them being arrested in the parish of St George’s.

“This increase was largely due to the employment of drone technology which now allows us wider capabilities to enforce these regulations,” said Head of the Community Relations Department, Vannie Curwen.