Over 100 Cuban medical professionals arrive in St Lucia

“We know that every country in the world is facing their own challenges at this time including Cuba and we are so very thankful for this immense show of brotherhood from this longstanding friend of Saint Lucia,” said Prime Minister Allen Chastanet on Facebook.

“On behalf of the Government and People of Saint Lucia, we thank the Cuban President and Cuba’s Ambassador to our island H.E. Alejandro Simancas Marin for their efforts to assist Saint Lucia. This is a true show of unity and caring and we are proud that Cuba has been among the nations leading the charge to find treatment for COVID-19 and helping hard hit countries such as Italy,”added Chastanet.

The Cuba team is expected to help the island, as it transitions patients from Victoria Hospital to the new OKEU hospital and provide support in some of these areas.

It is unclear if the Cuban professionals, who are be deployed islandwide, will be quarantined for 14 days as part of the measures the country has recently implemented for visitors to the island.