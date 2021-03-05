Jamaica tops 10,000 active COVID cases; 7 more deaths

Active coronavirus cases topped 10,000 in Jamaica on the same day the nation reported seven more related deaths.

Jamaica recorded 332 new cases of the virus, pushing the tally to 24,776 while active cases increased to 10,092.

Among the latest positives are 191 females and 141 males with ages ranging from one to 93 years.

The deceased, which now number 443, include a 56-year-old male from St James; a 64-year-old male from Westmoreland; a 32-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew; a 49-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; a 68-year-old male from St Catherine; a 79-year-old female from ST Catherine and an 85-year-old female from St Thomas.

Recoveries climbed to 14,012 with 143 additions over the past 24 hours.

There are 270 virus hospitalisations with 27 patients being moderately ill and 23 are critically ill.