17.1 million people watched the royals’ Oprah interview…and that’s just the US

17.1 million people watched the royals’ Oprah interview…and that’s just the USMonday, March 08, 2021
|
In further Meghan Markle
and Prince Harry news, it seems we weren’t the only people interested in
hearing about the royals’ lives.
Some 17.1 million Americans tuned in to CBS to hear details of the behind-the-scenes events that led to the couple departing their duties as official royals, according to preliminary figures by Nielsen.
The viral two-hour interview with daytime queen, Oprah Winfrey, dropped several bombshells that many, including those at Buckingham Palace, will find hard to ignore.
Among the revelations made by the couple are Markle’s contemplations of suicide, palace concerns about the complexion of their then-unborn son Archie, and the lack of support for the harsh criticism levied at the former television star by British media.
