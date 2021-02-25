Over 2.5 million people killed by COVID-19

Over 2.5 million people killed by COVID-19Thursday, February 25, 2021
The coronavirus has killed more than 2.5 million people since the pandemic began.
The globe surpassed the grim milestone today according to official figures by the AFP, which put fatalities at 2,500,172 and almost 113 million reported cases.
Europe is the hardest-hit region with 842,894 deaths, followed by Latin America and the Caribbean (667,972 deaths) and the US and Canada (528,039).
Almost half of the deaths have occurred in just five countries: the US, Brazil, Mexico, India and Britain.
