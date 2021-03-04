Over 20 per cent of Caymanians receive COVID vaccine

Approximately 16,603 persons in the Cayman Islands have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the country’s health department as of Wednesday (March 4), more than 8,000 individuals had already received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and are fully protected against the virus.

The health department says that once 70 per cent of the island’s population have received both doses, the government plans to reopen the borders.

In addition to reopening the borders, the government plans to remove the quarantine requirements for travellers who have been vaccinated.

Cayman began rolling out its national vaccination programme at the end of January 2021, with residents of the island divided into groups, with priority given to its elderly population (60 and over), which is estimated at fewer than 10,000 individuals according to the Economic and Statistic Office