Over 3,000 waiting on 'miracle' eye surgeries

MORE than 3,000 people have been waiting for over six months to do surgical procedures under the popular “Miracle Operation” Jamaica/Cuba Eye Care Programme, but there is optimism by Cuba, whose gift it is to Jamaica, that things will pick up again later this year.

The programme, which caters to a broad area of eye care, was put on hold late last year and Cuban technical personnel sent back home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. But new Cuban Ambassador to Jamaica Fermin Quinones wants Jamaicans to know that the programme has not died, and as soon as Jamaica's Ministry of Health and Wellness is ready again, Cuba will be right there to do what it has been doing for 16 years.

“The miracle programme was stopped because of COVID-19,” Quinones stated to the Jamaica Observer in an interview at Cuba's New Kingston-based embassy on Thursday. “It is impossible to have surgeries on your eyes if the pandemic is surrounding us so there was a stop. The doctors and technicians were waiting here in Kingston for a while, doing some other things, some supporting in fighting COVID-19, but a decision was taken to send them back to Cuba until the government health institutions can create conditions for them to come back,” Quinones said.

Most of the technical work under the miracle operation is done from a building at National Chest Hospital in Barbican, St Andrew, but procedures have also been conducted at St Joseph's Hospital located at Vineyard Town, St Andrew, and Kingston School of Nursing, near the St Andrew capital of Half-Way-Tree.

Now that numbers related to the pandemic have fallen and Jamaica has relaxed some of its earlier stringent measures, the Cuban envoy said that his office continues to receive “several” telephone calls as concerned individuals seek to find out the status of the programme that has treated thousands of Jamaicans, starting from when it first was rolled out in Cuba in 2005, and continuing through when its functions were transferred to Jamaica.

“The goodwill exists, which is most important. For us it is extremely important for us to maintain the programme for I know that the programme is tackling, directly, the poorest population in Jamaica — and this is something that has been given to hundreds of Jamaican people. We have been receiving phone calls asking us when we will resume the programme, but we are coordinating that.

“As far as I know there is a waiting list of more than 3,000 for people to do eye surgeries, but the Cuban Embassy, the Government, and the Ministry of Health and Wellness are working to find new spaces so that they can come back. That is something your Ministry of Health and Wellness will announce [its resumption] at the proper time.

“Right now the programme is not cancelled, it is not closed. It is on standby because of the [novel coronavirus] pandemic. We are working together in order to prepare the ground and bringing them back as soon as possible,” the senior diplomat shared.

But will the resurrection of the programme be possible for this year?

“Could be,” Quinones responded. “I have to work very hard because my objective is for them to come back as soon as possible — but it depends on the regulations of the Ministry of Health here in Jamaica.”

The Jamaica/Cuba Eye Care Programme usually has in the region of 20 eye care specialists, including technicians, serving the public.

Many Jamaicans have spoken in glowing terms of the high level of treatment that they and their relatives have received from the Cuban personnel who have worked with the programme over the years.

It is understood, though Quinones could not confirm, that there will be a technical meeting between representatives of both countries soon to determine a possible resumption of the programme.

Jamaica started to benefit from the Cuban miracle operation programme on August 26, 2005 when procedures began to be conducted in the Spanish-speaking north caribbean island of over 12 million inhabitants, known for its superior breakthroughs in health care.

Five years later, procedures were shifted to Jamaica. More than 100,000 surgeries have been done on Jamaicans over the 16-year period.

Cuba has established 47 similar centres across the Latin American and Caribbean region that offer free service to inhabitants of those lands.