Over 60 million people infected by COVID-19

Over 60 million people infected by COVID-19Wednesday, November 25, 2020
|
More than 60 million cases of the
coronavirus have been confirmed globally, according to the John Hopkins
University.
Deaths related to the virus now stand at more than 1.4 million as the number of cases continues to rise worldwide spurred by increases in Europe and the United States.
Confirmed cases are led by the US which has recorded over 12.6 million, over three million more than the next closest nation, India, which has 9.2 million.
The top five worst-hit nations are completed by Brazil (6.1 million cases), France (2.2 million) and Russia (2.1 million).
The United States also leads the world’s death tally with 261 thousand fatalities recorded. Brazil follows with 170,115, India (134,699), Mexico (102,739) and the United Kingdom (56,630).
Europe has had more than 17 million positive cases, with the US and Canada (13 million) and Latin America and the Caribbean (12.6 million) reporting the most cases.
Despite the frightening figures, most experts believe the actual figures to be significantly higher due to the lack of testing in many nations, or testing of only people with symptoms or those who are seriously ill.
