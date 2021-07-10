Over 600 illegal parties held across Jamaica since announcement of easing of restrictions

Jamaica’s Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond Mckenzie is cautioning stakeholders in the entertainment sector following reports that over six hundred illegal parties have happened in the country since the announcement of the easing of restrictions.

The Minister speaking recently related that “we have noticed that even before any approvals have been granted using the protocols that have been put in place, last update that we have gotten based on assessments that have been done tells us that in excess of six hundred illegal parties have been held across the country since the announcement” the Minister revealed.

He went on to highlight that one such event led to the shooting death of three persons in the parish of St Elizabeth just last week and, its against the back drop that he is calling on the entertainment fraternity to abide by the rules now in place, geared towards a safe and long-term reopening of the industry.

“I want to make this abundantly clear to the entertainment sector it is in your interest to ensure that we have full compliance. Permits are required to stage entertainment events and anyone who puts on an event without a permit is in violation of the law. We cannot allow a few indiscipline people to derail an industry which is critical to a number of persons ” he remarked.

So in light of this the Minister disclosed that they will be ramping up their monitoring efforts over the next few weeks. “We are going to ensure that the restrictions that were eased based on the Prime Minister’s announcement that this not abused by the sector” he remarked.

Since the announcement, a number of promotion entities have signalled their intent to keep events with I Love Soca already announcing their Cooler Fete for this month.

Dream Events have also initiated plans for their famous weekday of parties.