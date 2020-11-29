Over 6,000 Jamaicans recovered from COVID-19; 5 more deaths, 40 new cases

Over 6,000 Jamaicans recovered from COVID-19; 5 more deaths, 40 new casesSunday, November 29, 2020
|
More than
6,000 Jamaicans have recovered from the novel coronavirus since the first case
was reported on the island in March.
There were 113 recoveries reported yesterday, November 28, pushing Jamaica’s total to 6,066; while active cases number 4,239.
Five related deaths and forty coronavirus cases were also recorded, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The latest fatalities bring the island’s total to 256, while cases of the virus stand at 10,709,
Of the deceased, three were from Kingston and St Andrew addresses including a 66-year-old female, an 86-year-old female and a 70-year-old male. The other two are a 44-year-old male from Westmoreland and a female of a St Ann address who was 77.
Three of the deaths were previously under investigation.
The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases range from a five-year-old to a 78-year-old.
There are 66 hospitalised cases, 12 of which are deemed moderately ill while seven are considered critically ill.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy