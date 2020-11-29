Over 6,000 Jamaicans recovered from COVID-19; 5 more deaths, 40 new cases

More than

6,000 Jamaicans have recovered from the novel coronavirus since the first case

was reported on the island in March.

There were 113 recoveries reported yesterday, November 28, pushing Jamaica’s total to 6,066; while active cases number 4,239.

Five related deaths and forty coronavirus cases were also recorded, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The latest fatalities bring the island’s total to 256, while cases of the virus stand at 10,709,

Of the deceased, three were from Kingston and St Andrew addresses including a 66-year-old female, an 86-year-old female and a 70-year-old male. The other two are a 44-year-old male from Westmoreland and a female of a St Ann address who was 77.

Three of the deaths were previously under investigation.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases range from a five-year-old to a 78-year-old.

There are 66 hospitalised cases, 12 of which are deemed moderately ill while seven are considered critically ill.