Over 6,000 meals distributed to Jamaica’s homeless over Easter weekend lockdown

In excess of 6,000 meals were distributed to some homeless persons during the Easter holiday lockdown.

The meals were provided as a result of a joint initiative between the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), corporate Jamaica and various Church groups. These homeless people received a hot breakfast and lunch each day, despite the restrictions.

“They may be homeless, but they are still our neighbours and the Council has continued to implement measures to secure their nutrition and improve their safety, thanks to the work of our parent Ministry and partners”, said Delroy Williams, Mayor of Kingston and St. Andrew.

According to the Mayor, Kingston has become a much more caring city, with greater thought being given to vulnerable groups.

The KSAMC now operates a daily soup Kitchen, offering 600 breakfast and 600 lunch meals daily to the homeless across the city, totaling 1,200 meals per day.

A temporary shelter was also constructed at Church Street to house additional homeless persons since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. A transitional facility is currently under construction at King Street, which is expected to provide additional support and shelter to over 100 homeless persons once completed.

Williams expressed gratitude to the KSAMC staff and volunteers, who used their holiday to ensure this programme was continued.

The Mayor used the occasion to encourage good Samaritans and others alike, to ensure they coordinate with the local authority when considering launching feeding programmes.