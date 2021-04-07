Overseas Examinations Commission modifies business model

Overseas Examinations Commission modifies business modelWednesday, April 07, 2021
|
THE Overseas Examinations Commission (OEC) has commenced the modification of its business model to ensure its sustainability and continued support from various stakeholders.
The entity has embarked on the exercise against the background of the examination environment's transitioning from paper-based to electronic (computer-based) testing.
In this regard, the commission will be looking to introduce an information communications technology (ICT) platform in fiscal year 2021/22 to support online testing and expansion of the proposed new business model.
Further, the OEC has programmed the commencement of several business ventures – a document-scanning facility and a customer engagement centre for registered and private candidates, as well as unregistered schools and small groups at the primary and secondary levels.
These are outlined in the Jamaica Public Bodies Revenue and Estimates of Expenditure for the year ending March 2022.
The commission is also targeting the construction of a multipurpose facility, which is intended to accommodate examination rooms that facilitate the anticipated increase in electronic testing, virtual and physical integrated science facilities, and centres for data analytics and support services.
The OEC projects that it will generate a net profit of $523.09 million in 2021/22, up from $378.16 million this year, and an increase in its staff complement by 11 to 56 persons.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy