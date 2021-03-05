Foreign spectators could be shut out of Toyko Olympics

You might wanna hold off on planning that trip to the Tokyo Olympics.

Reports coming from Japanese media are that overseas spectators may not be allowed at the Olympic Games. Organisers said public safety would be the “top priority” at the coronavirus-delayed Games.

Understandably, officials fear an influx of visitors will endanger the Japanese public.

The Japanese government, Tokyo metropolitan government, and Tokyo 2020 organising committee are leaning towards holding the massive event in front of a domestic audience only, the Yomiuri Shimbun and other outlets said.

“As the spread of coronavirus continues in every country, they have decided that allowing visitors from overseas on a large scale will only make people anxious,” the Yomiuri report said.

However, a decision has not yet been taken but should be forthcoming by the end of the month.

IOC chief Thomas Bach said organisers will “focus on the essentials of the Games”, while Japan’s Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa said “a cautious decision is necessary”.