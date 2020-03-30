Owen King EU hospital welcomes its first baby

Darian Peter is the first baby to be born at the Owen King EU (OK-EU) Hospital in Castries.

The news comes as the Victoria Hospital (VH) closed its maternity ward on Friday (March 27) and relocated most of its medical services to the OK- EU hospital.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet highlighted the joyous moment on his Facebook page on Monday (March 30).

Chastanet used the occasion to share that he was pleased with the way the transition to the hospital was executed.

“It has been an emotional journey to finally say good-bye to VH and I thank Sister Ruth Regis-Adesanya for her remarkable leadership in planning and executing the successful transitioning effort as well as all the persons working behind the scenes to make this happen,” Chastanet said on Facebook.

“May God Bless you all as we look forward to many more firsts at our island’s new hospital. In these uncertain times let’s celebrate these special moments” added Chastanet.

Chastanet also congratulated the new mom, Daria Peter, on her safe delivery.