PAHO, ADI to launch World Alzheimer Report on September 21

PAHO, ADI to launch World Alzheimer Report on September 21Tuesday, September 17, 2019
|
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)
and Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) are gearing up to launch the World
Alzheimer Report on World Alzheimer’s Day, which will be acknowledged on
September 21.
The organisations recently launched an Americas-wide campaign, called ‘Let’s Talk About Dementia’. The campaign is aimed at de-stigmatising Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and getting people to talk more comfortably and openly about the two illnesses.
According to PAHO, stigma surrounding dementia in the region is still a major barrier to people accessing help, advice and support.
The campaign, as a consequence, is aimed at demonstrating to people that “talking about dementia helps tackle the stigma, normalises language and encourages people to find out more about the disease and seek help, advice and support for it.”
Material for the campaign will be available in five languages. According to PAHO, the material encourages “that often-difficult first conversation and then aims to demystify dementia and to get people talking.”
Alzheimer’s disease is considered the most common form of dementia. The Dementia syndrome impairs memory, as well as other cognitive abilities and behaviour, and constricts the afflicted person’s ability to undertake simple tasks.
