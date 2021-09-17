PAHO bolsters Jamaica's COVID-19 testing capacity

THE Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has bolstered the National Public Health Laboratory's COVID-19 testing capacity with the donation of 30,000 antigen test kits and six new antigen test readers.

PAHO, in a release, said the latest donation brings its total donation of antigen test kits to more than 100,000, in addition to several antigen readers donated and ongoing training for Jamaican health officials.

Antigen tests provides a clear indication of COVID-19 within 30 minutes, allowing health officials to assess surges in numbers quickly.

“Since early 2020, we have worked closely with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and, specifically, the National Public Health Laboratory to build capacity for COVID-19 testing. The antigen test empowers health officials to quickly test clusters and use the information to isolate and contain the spread,” said Audrey Morris, acting Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization representative to Jamaica, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands.

She added: “Antigen tests offer an important line of defence in COVID-19 responses across the world. We at PAHO are pleased to support the Ministry of Health and Wellness in its efforts to safeguard the Jamaican people.”

The PAHO office in Kingston supports the COVID-19 response on all levels, emphasising surveillance, laboratory diagnosis, and bolstering the national emergency framework in Jamaica, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands.