PAHO deploys experts to support Haiti in earthquake aftermath

A team of experts from the Pan American Health Organization's (PAHO) office in Port-au-Prince has been deployed to evaluate damage and coordinate an appropriate health response following the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that shook Haiti on Saturday.

Our hearts go out to the people of Haiti on this truly sad day,” said PAHO Director Dr Carissa F Etienne. “Our team of experts is on the ground and stands ready to assist in all aspects of health response,” she added.

The team from PAHO is supporting the coordination of the health response alongside Haiti's Ministry of Health, United Nations agencies, and other partners in order to assess immediate needs and ensure that support is provided quickly and efficiently.

PAHO is also preparing several emergency medical teams (EMTs), as well as medical supplies and other strategic equipment that can be deployed if needed. EMTs are teams of health professionals that provide direct clinical care to people affected by emergencies and disasters.

PAHO and the World Health Organization have activated incident management teams both at its country offices in Haiti and the Dominican Republic as well as at its headquarters in Washington, DC, USA.

Experts are now concerned that the situation may escalate due to the increased risk of wind and rainfall that may be brought by Tropical Storm Grace, which is expected to reach Haiti today or tomorrow.