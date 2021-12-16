PAHO says no evidence vaccines don't protect against Omicron variant

THE Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) says there is no evidence at this time that current COVID-19 vaccines do not protect against the Omicron variant of the virus, and has stressed that Delta remains the dominant strain in the region of the Americas.

PAHO Deputy Director Dr Jarbas Barbosa made the point at yesterday's virtual media briefing, responding to questions from regional journalists about the new variant.“The strategic advisory group on immunisation [for PAHO] is reviewing very carefully all the evidence [and] we still don't have any evidence showing that the vaccine will not work against Omicron. You can have some differences in the effectiveness of the vaccine when we have a new variant, this happened with Delta, but the vaccines combined with public health measures are the best way to protect people against all the variants that we know. So let's wait, when we have solid scientific evidence then we will share this with countries, but let's not at this moment predict,” he said, warning that speculation could lead to misinformation and dissuade people from vaccination.As of yesterday, the Omicron variant has been identified in nine territories of the Americas – Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, the United States, Chile, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. PAHO's incident manager for COVID-19, Dr Sylvain Aldighieri, said the cases that have been detected are mainly travel-related, and there is still limited data on community transmission.More than 1.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Americas, and 56 per cent of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have been fully vaccinated against the disease, PAHO reported.At the same time director, Dr Carissa F Etienne says there is apprehension that countries in the region that need it most won't get access to the new COVID-19 treatments that have been promised by countries which are developing those technologies.“Although it is encouraging that some companies developing novel COVID-19 antivirals have pledged to make their products available at affordable prices in the world's poorest countries, we worry that many of the countries that have been hardest hit by COVID – including many countries in our region – do not qualify for these pledges. Without additional support many of them will be left behind,” she told journalists.

Dr Etienne said PAHO is closely tracking the situation and is prepared to support countries, international organisations, companies, and partners to find alternative solutions to guarantee the region access to future COVID-19 therapeutic tools, including antivirals.

“This region has the technical expertise, a well-established manufacturing capacity, strong regulatory infrastructure, and an effective pooled procurement mechanism via our Strategic Fund that, if effectively leveraged, will help us accelerate access to COVID technologies,” she said. But she stressed that for this regional effort to work, it will need the goodwill of companies to openly share these technologies and resources to all countries so that the region isn't overlooked as these new tools become available.

“One of the most important lessons this pandemic has taught us is the importance of solidarity and of working together. Each time we worked together we had breakthroughs. But when countries worked in isolation, when innovations and resources were not shared, we created space for the pandemic to thrive,” said the PAHO boss.

There are a few promising new drugs in late-stage development, that may help with the treatment of COVID-19, reducing hospitalisations and preventing deaths, the director noted.She said if these are given the go ahead by regulatory authorities, countries must be ready to access them, and work on expanded production capacity in order to wean off complete dependence on pharmaceutical imports.

Dr Etienne urged countries to adhere to evidence-based solutions, by following the World Health Organization's advice, experts, and scientists, on the safety and efficacy of drugs, and the criteria for deploying them.Over the last week, the Americas reported more than 926,056 new COVID infections which is an 18.4 per cent increase in COVID cases from previous weeks, PAHO reported. The United States and Canada are experiencing a resurgence in cases, while in the Caribbean infections have trended down.