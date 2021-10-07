Pain at the pumps

Pain at the pumpsThursday, October 07, 2021
After four straight weeks of decline, pump prices are to rise this week.
The price of a litre of 87 and 90 gasoline is to rise by $3.02. That's the biggest increase in gasoline prices since April 22.
The price of gasoline is up 37 per cent since the start of the year.
The price of a litre of automotive diesel is up $3.06, while low sulphur diesel will be sold for $3.06 more.
Kerosene will fetch an extra $3.02. Propane will cost consumers $3.00 more per litre, while butane will attract a further $2.09.
Marketing companies will add their margins to these prices.
