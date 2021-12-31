PAJ mourns passing of journalist Khadijah Thomas

PAJ mourns passing of journalist Khadijah ThomasFriday, December 31, 2021
|
THE executive of the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) says it is saddened by the passing of one of its directors, Khadijah Thomas.
“In this difficult time we extend condolence to her mom, Ann Marie Thomas, and her father, Fitzroy Thomas,” the PAJ said in a release yesterday.
Thomas was voted in by her colleagues to serve on the highest decision-making body of the PAJ on February 14, 2021. “She was asked to offer herself for election based on the leadership skills she had shown in her time as a reporter at CVM TV and her tenure as director of communications at the National Parenting Support Commission,” said PAJ President George Davis.
“Khadijah was dutiful in attending meetings of the PAJ executive, even as her contribution was hampered by the serious health problem which eventually led to her death,” said Davis.
“To her enduring credit she never paraded herself as a victim. Nor did she ever invite sympathy for her condition. Khadijah, at all times, demonstrated a bravery that belied the pain she was experiencing daily and did a great job in giving the impression that her illness was merely a temporary inconvenience,” added Davis.
“The PAJ will always remember her commitment to service, as evidenced by her decision to continue engaging with the business of the association under circumstances which would have compelled others to relinquish such responsibility,” said Davis. “We will miss Khadijah Thomas and her quiet strength,” he said.
Thomas died on Christmas Day after a battle with lupus. She was 27.
