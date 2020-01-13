Pakistan court overturns ex-president’s death sentence

Pakistan court overturns ex-president’s death sentenceMonday, January 13, 2020
A Pakistan court on Monday (Jan 13) annulled the death sentence handed to former President Pervez Musharraf, ruling that the special court which had found him guilty of treason last year was unconstitutional.
Musharraf is currently exiled in Dubai.
A High Court in the eastern city of Lahore ruled it “illegal” on Monday.“The filing of the complaint, the constitution of the court, the selection of the prosecution team are illegal, declared to be illegal… And at the end of the day the full judgment has been set aside,” the AFP news agency quoted a state prosector, Ishtiaq A Khan, as saying.
“Yes, he is a free man. Right now there is no judgment against him any longer,” Khan added.
The prosecution now has the option to file a new case against Musharraf with the approval of the federal Cabinet.
