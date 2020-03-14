Palace Amusement closes cinemas islandwide

Palace Amusement closes cinemas islandwideSaturday, March 14, 2020
|
Palace Amusement, the owners and operators of Palace
cinemas, have temporarily closed operations islandwide.
The company said that the closure would begin on Saturday, March 14, and will continue until further notice as per recommendations coming from the Government discouraging public gatherings which can increase the risk of spreading coronavirus.
“In light of the COVID-19 and the recommendations issued by the Prime Minister, we are taking all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our valued patrons, our staff and wider community,” Palace said in a Twitter post on Saturday afternoon.
Palace further stated that it looks forward to welcoming patrons when things have improved in the country.
