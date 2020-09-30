Palace Amusement closing two locations

Despite getting the go ahead to reopen, Palace Amusement Company will have to close two of its locations because of the economic strain now being felt due to COVID-19.

While Carib 5 in Cross Roads and Sunshine Palace in Portmore will continue to operate, Palace Cineplex in Liguanea and Palace Multiplex in Montego Bay will be closed.

“The company can no longer manage to sustain Cineplex and Multiplex at the current low level of patronage. This move to close is in the best interest of the company, its staff, shareholders and stakeholders,” said Melanie Graham, marketing manager.

After a four-month lockdown that started in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Palace was allowed to reopen its locations in July. However, things have not been easy due to the curfew restrictions and the increase in COVID-19 cases in Jamaica.

With the islandwide curfew being 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Palace was restricted to only the early shows. But that has proved to be very difficult for the company.

“Our late shows, which start at approximately 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., do better at all locations, and so the degree of difficulty we face has gone through the roof with running the early show only and at a much earlier start of approximately 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. just to meet curfew restrictions. Going forward, the company will review the situation, but at this stage there is no other course,” Graham said.

She, therefore, said that Carib 5 and Sunshine Palace will continue to operate with “best movie options that Palace Amusement can provide at this time.”