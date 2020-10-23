Palace Amusement postpones opening of drive-in cinema

If you had plans to enjoy a movie from the comfort of your car at the drive-in cinema in New Kingston, change them.

Palace Amusement Limited has postponed its official opening of the drive-in cinema that was supposed to happen today (October 23) because of technical difficulties.

The company relayed the disappointing news on Twitter.

â€œSadly due to major technical difficulties that arose at our test run on Thursday, October 22, we are unable to launch our Drive-In Cinema experience as planned until further notice,â€ it tweeted.

The animated film,Â Spies in DisguiseÂ was shown at the test run.

â€œWe thank everyone who took the time to come to our test run and we appreciate your interest, support, and feedback. We are working to ensure that when we do launch, it will be seamless, and deliver the quality standard and service you deserve.â€

A new date for the launch has not yet been finalized. Over on Twitter people shared their disappointment as well as ideas to ensure when itâ€™s finally open, itâ€™ll be seamless.

i mean palace amusement only had 7 months to prepare for thisâ€¦it's not their fault Ÿ˜â€” Twidders Foot (@TwiddersGad) October 23, 2020

Agreed, and if at all possible, I'd recommend staying away from 3D movies. People who wear glasses already have a difficult time with the double-spectacles, and I imagine adding a windshield (with its own potential glare) will make it much worse.â€” Big Bellied Bandit (@Khaleel) October 23, 2020