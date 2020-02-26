Panasonic ends solar panel partnership with Tesla

Panasonic ends solar panel partnership with TeslaWednesday, February 26, 2020
|
Japanese manufacturing giants Panasonic is scraping its partnership with Tesla, established back in 2016.
The now-abandoned collaboration would have seen Panasonic produce solar panels at a factory in New York.
In a statement on Wednesday (Feb. 26), Panasonic noted that its production at the factory in Buffalo, New York will end by May, with an exit by September.
The electronics makers said that the decision comes as it seeks to streamline its global solar energy operations.
Panasonic, however, indicated it will continue making batteries for Tesla’s electric vehicles in another factory in Nevada.
Panasonic, quoting its former partner, argued that the move won’t affect Tesla’s solar business plans.
The Osaka-based company will also continue selling solar panels under its brand in the US through its own distribution channels.
A severance package will be offered to employees at the Buffalo plant, with Tesla agreeing to hire as many as possible of those who wish to keep working there, according to Panasonic.
“The decision to transition away from U.S. solar manufacturing in Buffalo aligns with our global solar strategy,” said Panasonic executive Shinichiro Nakajima.
Panasonic, one of the world’s largest home appliance manufacturers, offers its services and products for businesses as part of its operations.
Tesla, based in Palo Alto, California, is the world leader in electric vehicle sales.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy