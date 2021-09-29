Pandemic's impact on the Consular Section

Q. What is the operational status of the Consular Section at the US Embassy in Kingston?

A: With the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 the Consular Section was compelled to dramatically scale down operations, at times shutting down completely, to protect both applicants and embassy staff, and to ensure it was fully consonant with government measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission on the island. Subsequent outbreaks of new strains of COVID-19 required the section to periodically suspend operations as appropriate. Currently, the Consular Section is offering reduced services and operates during normal business hours.

Q. Does that mean I can now schedule an interview for my tourist visa application?

A: Appointments for tourist visas are extremely limited, with availability on a first come, first served basis. The next available regular tourist visa appointment is in April 2023. Social distancing requirements imposed by the ongoing pandemic preclude us from scheduling large numbers of appointments. We regularly review the continued need for social distancing and do not anticipate a significant relaxation of our protocols in the near future. Tourist visa applicants might consider holding off on remitting fee payments at this time since no visa interview will take place for many months and there is no point in tying up money without receiving an immediate service. The long wait time for a tourist visa appointment is a global phenomenon, affecting many US embassies throughout the world.

Appointments are readily available for other categories of non-immigrant visas, such as student visas and petition-based work visas, under the current prioritisation regimen that drives our workload scheduling.

Beginning in November, all foreign national adult travellers are required to be fully vaccinated prior to entry to the US. Additional details will be released at a later date.

Q. Can I schedule an immigrant visa interview now?

A: The onset of the pandemic similarly impacted immigrant visa processing. In the face of scaled-down operations, the Consular Section could not offer any appointment availability to the National Visa Center that serves as the clearing house for documentarily qualified immigrant visa cases. The pandemic compelled the section to cancel appointments that were scheduled months in advance. In addition, a Presidential Proclamation precluded processing for many classes of immigrant visas until April 1, 2021, and led to cancellations of scheduled appointments.

The Consular Section prioritised processing of all cases involving cancelled appointments and has only recently eliminated that backlog. It opened a limited number of appointments for new cases beginning in October. Again, social distancing requirements reduce the number of appointments we can make available, but we are committed to opening as many immigrant visa appointments as conditions will permit. Beginning October 1, 2021, all immigrant visa applicants are required to be fully vaccinated in order to schedule the mandatory panel physician exam.

Q. Can I schedule an interview for a US passport?

A: The current wait time for a US passport appointment is under two weeks. Applications for a US passport can be submitted to the US Embassy in Kingston or to our consular agency in either Montego Bay or the Cayman Islands.

It is now possible for adults to renew their US passports online if they meet certain criteria. In those instances, the passport fees must be remitted electronically via the pay.gov website. For more information on adult passport renewals, please feel free to visit the US Embassy website at https://jm.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/passports/adult-renewals/.

Q. Can I schedule a DNA test now?

A: Appointments for DNA testing are readily available. For information on scheduling a DNA test, please feel free to contact us at KingstonDNATesting@state.gov.