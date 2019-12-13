Paradise Jamaican villa on Ian Fleming’s GoldenEye estate being sold for £3.6m

The Strangeways villa in Jamaica that is nestled in the grounds of James Bond creator Ian Fleming’s GoldenEye estate on the island.

A paradise villa on the grounds of James Bond creator Ian Fleming’s Jamaican estate has emerged on the market for £3.6million (US $4.75milion).

The UK’s Daily Mail online reports that the Strangeways villa is located on the historic estate of GoldenEye, a parcel of 15 acres of land Fleming bought in 1946 on the island’s north shore.

The legendary British author used it as an idyllic writing base, swimming in the ocean and sunbathing in the garden before picking up his pen.

The villa is situated on a bluff at the top of a cliff and boasts sweeping oceanfront views of the Caribbean Sea. The property has lush tropical gardens and a private patio, which is ideal for sunbathing. It is being sold by estate agent Coldwell Banker Jamaica Realty.

Sandy Tatham, an agent at CBJ Jamaica, said: ‘Its name, Strangeways, references the mystical influences always at play on this magical island.’

It was there that Flemming wrote his first Bond novel, Casino Royale, which was published in 1952.

The villa has direct access to the lagoon that stands in front of it. Fleming used the GoldenEye estate as an idyllic writing base.

Jamaica features prominently as a location in both the first James Bond film, Dr No (1962), and the upcoming movie, No Time To Die. The Strangeways compound sits on top of a cliff with sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea.