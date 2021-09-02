Paralympian stripped of gold medal for being three minutes late

Paralympian stripped of gold medal for being three minutes lateThursday, September 02, 2021
|
BUZZ Fam, we’ve all had instances when we were a little late for an appointment, Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli’s tardiness cost him his gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.
The shot putter was stripped of his gold medal after he won the men’s shot put F20 on Tuesday because he had arrived three minutes late to the competition.
Apparently, Zolkefli and two other competitors were initially allowed to participate in the event because “they may have had a logical reason for being late,” International Paralympic Committee (IPC) spokesman Craig Spence said.
“Therefore, we allowed them to compete and look at the facts of the matter afterward,” Spence added.
But later, a referee later concluded that there was “no justifiable reason for the athletes’ failure to show up to the event in time”. This is according to a statement from track and field governing body World Para Athletics.
Ukraine’s Maksym Koval was eventually awarded the silver, and his teammate Oleksandr Yarovyi got silver silver, while Greece’s Efstratios Nikolaidis claimed bronze.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy