Parent beats security guard at Corinaldi Primary

Parent beats security guard at Corinaldi PrimaryTuesday, April 12, 2022
|
SCORES of children at Corinaldi Primary School in St James were left traumatised on seeing a parent using a baton to beat a security officer at the institution on Monday afternoon .
At press time Monday night the condition of the security officer was unknown, but following the incident he was rushed to Cornwall Regional Hospital where he has been undergoing treatment for the injuries sustained.
The Jamaica Observer was told that about 4:15 pm, after school had been dismissed, a disagreement developed between the security officer and the parent, who apparently had made his way onto the school compound in an attempt to retrieve his child.
However, the security officer, in a bid to prevent the parent from going any further — given the policy of the school that students should be picked up at the gate — tried to escort the parent back to that area, but that did not go down well with the parent.
“This is total disrespect; the security officer was doing his job on the school compound,” a member of the schools PTA said, adding that after the incident the security officer could hardly stand.
The incident has left teachers and other individuals connected to the school upset.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy