Parents admit support for children taking weapons to school

Some parents have admitted that they encourage their children to take “weapons” to school, saying the intention isn't for them to be used at school or against other children, but as safety tools if the need arises when their young ones leave school and are heading home.

Notwithstanding, officials warn that the practice shouldn't be fostered, as if the children are caught, they will be found to be in breach of the Offensive Weapons (Prohibition) Act.

One parent told the Jamaica Observer that she insisted that her son take a scissors to school when he began secondary education and had to travel a distance to get to school.

“This is not something that came with COVID… or just now that face-to-face classes start again. I have been telling my son to hide a scissors in his bag and take to school for years now… since he started high school. Remember all kinds of people out on the road, and to get to and from school, my son uses public transportation. Anything can happen, especially now,” the woman said.

“I am not sending my child to school to stab anybody's child or pick fight. I tell him if you're on the road and your life in danger, try and defend yourself and try alert people to help you.”

Another parent said: “When my daughter was going to high school, she had to go to Half-Way-Tree and she carried a little knife. Thank God she never had to use it, but there was a time back then when people were holding up and robbing the schoolchildren in the Half-Way-Tree area. And even now that she graduate from school, she take taxi to UWI [The University of the West Indies] and she still carry her protection.”

The discussion follows a social media post by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) last Wednesday, which highlighted tools that were confiscated from students at a school after a search. Thirteen scissors and four knives were counted, among other things.

“As classes have resumed for students across the island, the St Catherine North Police have been working to ensure the learning environment is safe. Inspector Ishmale Williams and team conducted a search at a school in the division where these items were taken from students,” the JCF wrote on Twitter.

One individual responded to the JCF's post saying: “Frankly, I understand some of these. My cousin was jumped twice and robbed by grown men once. My brother was accosted too, so I lowkey get why some of them bring some of those things.”

Some inquired why a pepper spray was seized, implying that female students rely on them for protection.

“Why the pepper spray though? It is not safe for our girls on the road,” another individual wrote.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gary Francis cited the Offensive Weapons (Prohibition) Act, noting that no individual should arm themselves with offensive weapons in public.

The Act defines 'public' as every highway, road or other passageway, court, parade, wharf; school premises, public garden, open space or any place used for the purposes of sports and games; and any other place or premises to which, at the material time, the public has access, whether on payment or otherwise.

“That's simple. As long as the person who commits the act is over the age of 12, it is considered an offence. That is really a no-no. There is no provision for a waiver, so any weapon that is classified as an offensive weapon that is being carried around by anyone, whether a student or adult, is a breach of the law. That is the legal position on the matter,” Francis told the Sunday Observ er.

“It's not something that we really want to put in our children's minds, as they move towards getting their education. Those weapons may very well be called upon to be used in cases when they were never meant to. A simple dispute and the student may very emotionally pull on them. They should not have them.”

Francis added that parents shouldn't facilitate such behaviour.

“We encourage parents to desist from arming their children to send to school and encourage to speak with the PTA (Parent-Teacher Association) body and get the police involved to get support, in terms of safety tips that can be practised so the students can feel safe. There is the whole aspect of the fear of crime defence being different from crime. So, you want them to feel safe from the fear of crime and crime itself.”

He added: “Your tool of trade is your tool or trade and there were some instances where there were some students who participated in some different kinds of vocation at school, and provisions were made by the schools to keep whatever machines — a scissors or whatever tool — that the students would need to use.”

Linvern Wright, head of the Jamaica Association of Principals of Secondary Schools (JAPSS), also denounced the act.

“It is of concern and principals and deans of discipline along with teachers are really trying to be alert to ensure that these things don't pass the school gates and then go beyond that to having children injured. It is a problem we have to deal with nationally. The police have it to deal with, and I think parents have it to deal with at home because of the mentality that we have. We just have to see how we can mitigate it as we go along,” told the Sunday Observer.

One parent agreed. The woman argued: “I don't believe in that. You give your child a weapon to bring to school, and you're turning that innocent child into a war-monger. You are putting thoughts into their head. Dem probably all a think fi go kill people. I could ever tell my child fi bring nothing like that go school.”

A graduate from an all-boy institution told the Sunday Observer that he used a school-required instrument as a weapon.

“When I was attending school, I didn't bring any particular weapon per se like scissors or knife. However, I did technical drawing so I had a T-Square and you could say the T-Square was my weapon if anything should happen when I was going home or even if things break out at school. But it was mainly for the road purpose,” he said.

Meanwhile, Francis reasoned that law enforcers don't want students to be law breakers.

“We want them to go to school and build their capacity to continue the process of nation-building. So, it is not in our interest to lock up any student. We want them to not incriminate themselves by taking around offensive weapons. Our interest is to build our country stronger and better, and our future resides in our young people. Through the different divisions, we have sections that focus on community safety and security and the school resource officer.

“And even in divisions where there are no active school resource officers, the police stations in the area have a responsibility to actually support the various schools with whatever general security and checks, and giving pep talks and security tips. So, those are things that principals, guidance counsellors, deans of disciplines call up on the police for from time to time. There is the Community safety and security headquarters also, that they call upon to give support to them in better securing themselves without being armed without offensive weapons.”