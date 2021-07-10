Parents of dead 7-year-old granted $300,000 bail

The father and stepmother of seven-year-old Tiana Russell of New Works in Linstead, St Catherine, who died suddenly on Monday, June 28, were offered bail in the sum of $300,000 each, when they appeared in court in Linstead on Wednesday.

The child's father Rohan Russell, 39, and her stepmother, 27-year-old Lorraine Fletcher, are facing a child abuse charge.

Reports from the Linstead Police are that about 1:30 am, Tiana was taken to hospital by her father, who reported that he heard her struggling to breathe. The child was pronounced dead shortly after.

The police were summoned and several marks — suggestive of abuse — were seen on Tiana's body.

As the investigation progresses, the police are awaiting the post-mortem to determine if the two are to face additional charges.

Russell and Fletcher are scheduled to reappear in court on Wednesday, October 27.