Paris goes into lockdown as third wave of coronavirus looms

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Paris into a third lockdown that will last for an entire month.

Northern Hauts-de-France, Seine-Maritime, and Eure areas will go under lockdown as well as the Alpes-Maritimes on the French Riviera.

Under the new measures, non-essential businesses will be forced to close, but schools will remain open, along with hairdressers if they follow a “particular sanitary protocol”.

Additionally, people will be allowed to exercise outdoors within 10km (6 miles) of their home. But they will not be allowed to travel to other parts of the country unless they have a valid reason. Those in the affected areas will have to fill out a form to explain why they have left their homes.

France has recorded more than 35,000 new infections within the past 24 hours. In Paris, there are some 1,200 people in intensive.

Although President Emmanuel Macron stopped short of ordering a nationwide lockdown, the new restrictions may be extended to other regions if needed and may yet slow the country’s economic recovery. The Paris region is home to nearly one-fifth of the population and accounts for 30% of economic activity, the Guardian reports.